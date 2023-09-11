Update V1.08
Ratio overhaul. Interface screens (menus/inventory/etc) adapt for those running the game on alternative screens and resolutions. The game is designed to display at a ratio of 16:9. Black bars will pad around the game screen on Taller or Wider screens, with the interface systems constrained within the 16:9 game display.
Radio DJ, Zoe Cox, now introduces the songs playing on the airwaves - Plus new tracks have been added to her playlist, day and night.
Playback performance update for lower spec systems, many gamers are running under the recommended specs.
Changed files in this update