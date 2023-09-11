 Skip to content

Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale update for 11 September 2023

Update V1.08

Share · View all patches · Build 12162469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ratio overhaul. Interface screens (menus/inventory/etc) adapt for those running the game on alternative screens and resolutions. The game is designed to display at a ratio of 16:9. Black bars will pad around the game screen on Taller or Wider screens, with the interface systems constrained within the 16:9 game display.

Radio DJ, Zoe Cox, now introduces the songs playing on the airwaves - Plus new tracks have been added to her playlist, day and night.

Playback performance update for lower spec systems, many gamers are running under the recommended specs.

