The big day has finally arrived!

True Colours is OUT NOW! What’s more, I’m giving you a cheeky 10% launch discount too!

I’m thrilled to finally be able to unveil the full story of True Colours, and I can’t wait to hear your reactions to the big plot twist! Remember, I’m always around to take feedback, troubleshoot any issues, and also answer any questions you have about the game’s lore and anything else you might wanna know – drop a line in the True Colours Steam discussions, and I’ll get right back to ya!

I hope you have a wonderful, dreamy and h̵̡͎̹̭͒̚o̶̥̮̖̩͝ṟ̵̯͑͝ȓ̶͍̥̱͍̇̿ỉ̷̟̯̭͘f̸̞͐͆͝y̵̢͇͓̎͌͘ȋ̸̭̠̞̊̏͝n̶̻̻̱̏̇̓̆g̷͔̬̲̾̃ memorable experience with this game!

Borealis