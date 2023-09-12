Patch 01.03

Fixed Trophy01 “Under The Waves” still being locked after completing

all other trophies.

Fixed some trophies not being unlocked when completing them in sectors

maps.

Already completed trophies will be correctly unlocked when loading the saved

game.

Added Collectible Yellow boot inside the U-Sub WWII (J0 does not give it on day

14 anymore)

Fixed a hole in the landscape.

Fixed a parasite frame before the cinematic after Stan’s choice.

Fixed looted chests still having a marker on map

Fixed plastic boots not having their basic appearance but always the yellow

one.

Fixed proteus rocks being burnt in sectors maps not counting for the quest.

Added an intermediate marker to lead towards the server room in Bunker Office

in sector B.

Fixed Stan not able to exit Moon during low integrity warning.

Fixed photo quest not working with sleeping whales.

Fixed “Cleaning Operation” quest that couldn’t be completed from sectors

areas.

Fixed “Cleaning Operation” quest where the progression for the objective “Clean

the Area” was not correctly saved.

Fixed Moon still boosting during the reveal Submarine WWII cinematic if the

player arrives in the area while boosting.

Fixed an issue on Elevator Engine going out of the axis.

Fixed a blocker issue where reloading a save after day 14 where the player exit

the submarine WWII would end up in a black screen.

Fixed an issue where Moon spawned in a rock when reloading inside the sub

WWII after day 14.

Fixed a loot zone marker looking as a big white dot on the map.

Fixed a crash that may happen when visualizing photos taken with the Camera.

Fixed visual glitch happening sometimes in the Life Module.

Fixed a bug where the Moon Hangar door would stay open, making a hole to go

under the game map.