Formula Bwoah update for 11 September 2023

Increase in Tire Life and Bug Fixes for the Manager Mode

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • The Tire Life for the default Soft Tires has been increased from 1.5 Laps to 2 Laps
  • The Tire Life for the default Medium Tires has been increased from 2 Laps to 3 Laps
  • The Tire Life for the default Hard Tires has been increased from 3 Laps to 4 Laps

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where the player got stuck when pitting for new tires
  • Fixed issue where the AI difficulty was set to 100% even when the parameters were set to 150%

Improvements:

  • Improved the dynamic AI in duel mode
  • The AI player that the user is battling against now has a golden color name

