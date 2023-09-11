Increase in Tire Life and Bug Fixes for the Manager Mode

Changes:
- The Tire Life for the default Soft Tires has been increased from 1.5 Laps to 2 Laps
- The Tire Life for the default Medium Tires has been increased from 2 Laps to 3 Laps
- The Tire Life for the default Hard Tires has been increased from 3 Laps to 4 Laps
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where the player got stuck when pitting for new tires
- Fixed issue where the AI difficulty was set to 100% even when the parameters were set to 150%
Improvements:
- Improved the dynamic AI in duel mode
- The AI player that the user is battling against now has a golden color name
