Patch 1.2.5

This update expands Mod support and fixes some bugs.
MyRankings
- The percentage shown on MyRankings now always matches the percentage shown in histograms
- Rank is now formatted with commas
- When opening MyRankings, default World filter to be whatever was selected on the World Map
UI
- Fixed bug with showing incorrect rope budget in the Level Info panel
- Fixed issue with custom shape pin sprites showing up in simulation for invisible shapes
Mods
- Fixed text alignment issues
- Santize sprite paths
- Cache all textures created by mods
- Added Mod hooks:
PlaceEdgeJointToJoint
PlaceEdgeJointToPos
PlaceEdgePosToPos
IgnoreEdgePlacementRestrictions
PlaceEdgeJointToJointCheat
PlaceEdgeJointToPosCheat
PlaceEdgePosToPosCheat
RunLuaDelayed
IsSimulating
GetMouseWorldPosition
SetJointLegalPosition
SetJointIsSplit
GetJointIsUnbuildable
UpdateButtonsAddHoverScale
UpdateButtonSetInteractable
GetNameOfKeyDownThisFrame
SetIgnoreGameInputKey
SetIgnoreGameInputKeycode
SetGameInputActive
Thank you for supporting Poly Bridge 3!
