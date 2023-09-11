 Skip to content

Poly Bridge 3 update for 11 September 2023

Patch 1.2.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update expands Mod support and fixes some bugs.

MyRankings

  • The percentage shown on MyRankings now always matches the percentage shown in histograms
  • Rank is now formatted with commas
  • When opening MyRankings, default World filter to be whatever was selected on the World Map

UI

  • Fixed bug with showing incorrect rope budget in the Level Info panel
  • Fixed issue with custom shape pin sprites showing up in simulation for invisible shapes

Mods

  • Fixed text alignment issues
  • Santize sprite paths
  • Cache all textures created by mods
  • Added Mod hooks:

PlaceEdgeJointToJoint
PlaceEdgeJointToPos
PlaceEdgePosToPos
IgnoreEdgePlacementRestrictions
PlaceEdgeJointToJointCheat
PlaceEdgeJointToPosCheat
PlaceEdgePosToPosCheat
RunLuaDelayed
IsSimulating
GetMouseWorldPosition
SetJointLegalPosition
SetJointIsSplit
GetJointIsUnbuildable
UpdateButtonsAddHoverScale
UpdateButtonSetInteractable
GetNameOfKeyDownThisFrame
SetIgnoreGameInputKey
SetIgnoreGameInputKeycode
SetGameInputActive

Thank you for supporting Poly Bridge 3!

