FIGHTING PUDDING update for 11 September 2023

Fix sound and challenge bugs

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you clear it without dying, the true ending challenge will be
Fixed an incomplete phenomenon.

Correction of boss sound error

