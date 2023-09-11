Update Notes for Sep 11th

- New Hero: the Dwarven Paladin. He is a melee fighter with magical abilities specializing in eradicating the undead.
- Add Hard difficulty
- New Quest: Food Merchant
- Balance changes
- New Hints reminding players to craft gear or improve morale.
Infested Fortress update for 11 September 2023
