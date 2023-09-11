 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infested Fortress update for 11 September 2023

Update Notes for Sep 11th

Share · View all patches · Build 12161978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Hero: the Dwarven Paladin. He is a melee fighter with magical abilities specializing in eradicating the undead.
  • Add Hard difficulty
  • New Quest: Food Merchant
  • Balance changes
  • New Hints reminding players to craft gear or improve morale.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2060231 Depot 2060231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link