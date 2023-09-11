 Skip to content

The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 11 September 2023

5.6.1109

Share · View all patches · Build 12161974 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch resolves the following issues:
-We've fixed stars from being stretched and showing a red hue in the background on AMD GPUS. Stars will now twinkle and display properly again.
-We've fixed bleeding sprite border issues on AMD GPUS.
-We've fixed sprites from bleeding into other sprites on AMD GPUS.
-We've fixed the graphic filter from overly smoothing the screen. The game will now display optimally.
-We've fixed some bugs on the title screen.
-Upscaling is still disabled by default, but we have optimised the effect profile further if you wish to use this feature from the launcher.
-We've fixed a potential game crash from occuring in Pallas Base.
-We've fixed a potential game crash from occuring when using Chariot's Missile Launcher in battle.
-We've fixed a potential game crash from occuring when summoning Pluto while on Blue Moon.

