Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 11 September 2023

Enemy Helicopters Beta Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12161954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A few bug fixes....

  1. Updated the missile launch behavior to ensure it leaves the UAV's rack correctly. For some reason the missile would end up launching a long way from the actual UAV. Hopefully this fix now corrects that.

  2. Updated the Mission Planning map so that waypoints can be created and positioned correctly. While the original system worked for 1920x1080 resolutions any other resolution seemed to get the incorrect co-ordinates. Hopefully this is now fixed ːsteamhappyː

This will probably be the last update from the Enemy Helicopter beta and, as it contains a lot of fixes, I shall be pushing it out to the live branch ASAP.

I've set up a new beta called MissionExpansion and that is where I'll be putting the updates for all the new missions this week!

I will then return to implementing the enemy helicopters as soon as I can.

Changed depots in enemyhelicopters branch

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2012141 Depot 2012141
