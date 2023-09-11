 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Evil Seal update for 11 September 2023

Evil Seal - Update 0.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12161636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🎮 Big Announcement: New Evil Seal Update! 🌟

Dear Evil Seal Players,

I am thrilled to announce an epic update that will make your experience even more intense and immersive! 📢

👾 Monster Behavior Fixes:
I've been carefully listening to your feedback and working hard to improve monster behaviors. Now, combat will be even more tactical and engaging! 🦠🔥

🎥 New Immersive Cinematics:
Furthermore, to dive even deeper into the gripping story of Evil Seal, I've added not one, but 2 new cinematic videos. Get ready to be captivated by the plot like never before! 🎬🌌

Update your game now to discover all these incredible enhancements. Keep sending me your feedback; it's invaluable to our development!

Thank you for your ongoing support. I can't wait to see how you tackle the new monsters and the intriguing story of Evil Seal!

Happy gaming! 🎮👾✨

Changed files in this update

Evil Seal - First Release Depot 1516941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link