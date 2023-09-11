Year on Steam

Good day, friends.

We haven't had any news for a long time, this is due to the expansion of the game as a whole. We worked on multiplayer and a new mode - special operations. While we are porting the main game to the new Unreal Engine 5,

September 9th is exactly one year since the game has been in early access, and on this date we decided to give the opportunity to evaluate the cooperative part of the game (at the request of many customers).

We know about some problems, we definitely missed some, so write your feedback and suggestions under this news and in discussions.

The main game is still in development, and once all the mechanics interact well, we'll ask you to try them out and share your feedback.

Multiplayer and new mode - special operations.

The special operations mode is available in solo and co-op, they will be carried out on existing places of interest but with a modified environment around this territory, different scenarios and difficulties.

At the current stage of development, we are thinking about recreating the special operation in the open world.

Convoy - Destruction

The first special operation in the project - in it you will have to fight with bandits who decided to attack the gas station and take all the resources for themselves. You need to defend the gas station and evacuate. You will have access to several types of weapons, as well as several types of ammunition, which will help you win.

The maximum number of people in one special operation is 4

Types of weapons - 2 machine guns, 1 pistol, submachine gun,

How to play the old version of the game?

The main branch of the game is now powered by a new engine and you will receive all updates immediately.

If you want to play the previous version of the game until it is transferred to the new engine, you need to: find the game in the Steam library, click on properties and select Beta Versions, then select "oldgame" in the top list and you will have a game of the old version of the prologue of the game.

You can watch the video below for a visual demonstration of this process:

Further plans

The main game is still being built, new points of interest will be described in other project news.

Transferring the game in general takes a lot of time, we hope you enjoy it.

Have a nice day and good mood.