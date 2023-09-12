 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Playtest update for 12 September 2023

Playtest Update 1.0.27

Playtest Update 1.0.27

Build 12161531 · Last edited by Wendy

Major Improvements:

  • Production Facility UI overhauled!! While true recipes are not here, you can start benefiting from it now.
  • Edited all text typos and make gramma fixes that have been reported since the dawn of time
  • Enhanced the interaction between panels and hotkeys, effectively blocking panel openings in undesired situations while also reducing instances of overlap

Minor Improvements:

  • Guarantee that the world map remains within its designated boundary

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed crash from clicking on magnifying glass icon on ship in ship market
  • Fixed crash from moving stackable items to warehouse when warehouse slot was full
  • Added save slot validation and cleanup old save before save into directory
  • Fixed full evasion display retreat icon
  • Fixed crash error in travel after battle
  • Fixed wrong officer promot button condition
  • Fixed setting panel scroll view issue
  • Fixed officer promote item doesn’t have detail panel on hover over
  • Removed cruising countdown exploit
  • Fixed missing officer quest notification

