Playtest Update 1.0.27

Major Improvements:
- Production Facility UI overhauled!! While true recipes are not here, you can start benefiting from it now.
- Edited all text typos and make gramma fixes that have been reported since the dawn of time
- Enhanced the interaction between panels and hotkeys, effectively blocking panel openings in undesired situations while also reducing instances of overlap
Minor Improvements:
- Guarantee that the world map remains within its designated boundary
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed crash from clicking on magnifying glass icon on ship in ship market
- Fixed crash from moving stackable items to warehouse when warehouse slot was full
- Added save slot validation and cleanup old save before save into directory
- Fixed full evasion display retreat icon
- Fixed crash error in travel after battle
- Fixed wrong officer promot button condition
- Fixed setting panel scroll view issue
- Fixed officer promote item doesn’t have detail panel on hover over
- Removed cruising countdown exploit
- Fixed missing officer quest notification
Changed files in this update