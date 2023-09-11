Quick fix for stone walls water interaction

v0.8.06.1
-Quick fix to make stone walls interact with water. In the last update I forgot to turn that back on after doing some debugging.
Breakwaters update for 11 September 2023
v0.8.06.1
