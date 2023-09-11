early access v1.7

Another content patch! 10 more trinkets have been added to the game!
Highlights
- 10 new trinkets! Check them out below!
- Bug fix: Elude and Animal Instinct weren't being affected by card items that increase numbers.
- Bug fix: Steel Tank can become Undead.
- Some smaller bugs have also been fixed.
Balance changes
Trinkets
Master Of Tactics
- Rarity: Mythic >>> Rare
Morganite Gem
- Rarity: Mythic >>> Rare
- Effect: Gain 5 max mana. >>> Start each combat with +3 mana.
Crimson Whip
- Rarity: Uncommon >>> Common
Crimson Necklace
- Rarity: Rare >>> Mythic
Cobalt Necklace
- Rarity: Rare >>> Mythic
Golden Necklace
- Rarity: Rare >>> Mythic
Fateful Ring
- Rarity: Common >>> Uncommon
Egg of Fire
- Attack gained for each Elite beaten: 4 >>> 3
Holy Grail
- Effect: Start each combat with full mana. >>> Gain 4 max mana. Start each combat with +4 mana
Sapphire Gem
- Max mana gained: 3 >>> 4
Star Ring
- Effect: Whenever you play a spell, reduce its cost by 1. >>> Whenever you play a spell, reduce the cost of a random strike in your hand by 1.
Tactical Ring
- Effect: Whenever you play a strike, reduce its cost by 1. >>> Whenever you play a strike, reduce the cost of a random spell in your hand by 1.
Enemies
Goblin
- Max Health: 140 >>> 120
- Attack: 50 >>> 60
Skeleton
- Now is immune to Bleed.
