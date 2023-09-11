 Skip to content

Brawl Tactics: Origins update for 11 September 2023

early access v1.7

early access v1.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Another content patch! 10 more trinkets have been added to the game!

Highlights

  • 10 new trinkets! Check them out below!










  • Bug fix: Elude and Animal Instinct weren't being affected by card items that increase numbers.
  • Bug fix: Steel Tank can become Undead.
  • Some smaller bugs have also been fixed.

Balance changes

Trinkets

  • Master Of Tactics

    • Rarity: Mythic >>> Rare

  • Morganite Gem

    • Rarity: Mythic >>> Rare
    • Effect: Gain 5 max mana. >>> Start each combat with +3 mana.

  • Crimson Whip

    • Rarity: Uncommon >>> Common

  • Crimson Necklace

    • Rarity: Rare >>> Mythic

  • Cobalt Necklace

    • Rarity: Rare >>> Mythic

  • Golden Necklace

    • Rarity: Rare >>> Mythic

  • Fateful Ring

    • Rarity: Common >>> Uncommon

  • Egg of Fire

    • Attack gained for each Elite beaten: 4 >>> 3

  • Holy Grail

    • Effect: Start each combat with full mana. >>> Gain 4 max mana. Start each combat with +4 mana

  • Sapphire Gem

    • Max mana gained: 3 >>> 4

  • Star Ring

    • Effect: Whenever you play a spell, reduce its cost by 1. >>> Whenever you play a spell, reduce the cost of a random strike in your hand by 1.

  • Tactical Ring

    • Effect: Whenever you play a strike, reduce its cost by 1. >>> Whenever you play a strike, reduce the cost of a random spell in your hand by 1.
Enemies

  • Goblin

    • Max Health: 140 >>> 120
    • Attack: 50 >>> 60

  • Skeleton

    • Now is immune to Bleed.

Changed files in this update

