Patch Notes 0.7.2.0

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.7.2.0 (09/11/2023)

Rift Gate

Underworld is now open. You can access Rift Gate after you complete the Conquer Objectives. Last boss Witch will drop Underworld Rift Stones. You can use them to open the rift to Underworld and access the new Grand Relics after difficulty 40.

Changes

-Mayhem nodes on Conquer layout will be visible on default until the end of the season.

-Decreased the enemy damage scaling with the difficulty significantly.

-Decreased the enemy defence scaling with the difficulty significantly.

-New relics are added: Life On Kill (Tier 3-6-10). The stat is also available on Grand Relics.

-Increased the given loot count from portal area chests.

-Adjusted mayhem trap sizes.

-There won't be any traps near the waypoint portal anymore.

-Increased the drop chance of Reveal Stone from 10% to 20%.

-Change the placement of map chest on Heartless Cliff's first layout.

Ranger

-Increased Ranger's Steal passive skill value from 0.2% to 0.5%.

-Increased Fire Arrow's base damage from 2.5 to 5.

-Increased Crossfire's base damage from 4 to 6.

-Decreased the Raining Thunder relic damage.

-Decreased the Bouncing Fists relic damage.

-Decreased the Diverging Rain relic damage.

-Increased the Rapid Fork relic damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Lightning Strike damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Chill damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Cutter damage.

-Increased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Fire Arrow damage.

-Increased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Poison Circle damage.

-Increased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Rapid Shot damage.

Warrior

-Increaed Whirlwind skill range.

-Rage-neration tier 3 relic chance is changed from 100% to 10%.

-Warrior's Sliced Wave relic damage is increased.

-Warrior's Greedy Slammer relic damage is increased.

-Warrior's Broken Earth relic damage is decreased.

-Warrior's Vortex relic damage is increased.

-Decreased the Whirlteor damage.

-Decreased the Ancient Grounds damage.

-Decreased the Thunderline damage.

-Decreased the Beating Ground damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Throw damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Slice damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Grand Slam damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Thunder Strike damage.

-Increased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Burning Ball damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Whirlwind damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Earthbreaker damage.

Mage

-Increased Eruption's base damage from 12 to 20.

-Decreased Black Smoke's base damage from 12 to 8.

-Increased Corruption's base damage from 8 to 16.

-Increased Condemn's base damage from 8 to 10.

-Decreased the Crysment relic damage.

-Decreased the Conboom relic damage.

-Decreased the Shadow Spike relic damage.

-Decreased the Splasik relic damage.

-Decreased the Sonboom relic damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Eruption damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Coruption damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Splash damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Condemn damage.

Assassin

-Hemorrhage passive now gets activated by all damages, not just basic attack's damage, and every Hemorrhage explosion heals Assassin with 1% of max health.

-Increased Sting's base damage from 8 to 16.

-Increased Toxife's base damage from 5 to 8.

-Increased Deadly Strike's base damage from 12 to 16.

-Decreased the Spark Worms relic damage.

-Increased the Strike Blasts relic damage.

-Decreased the Hell Spikes relic damage.

-Decreased the Carnage relic damage.

-Decreased the Aqucicle relic damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Sting damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Throatcut damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Flash damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Deadly Strike damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Shadowfall damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Massacre damage.

Outlaw

-Increased Dynaboom relic damage.

-Decreased Bullet Mine relic damage.

-Increased Tornado's base damage from 8 to 12.

-Increased Spiral's base damage from 8 to 10.

-Decreased the Bullet Mine relic damage.

-Decreased the Thunray relic damage.

-Increased the Dynaboom relic damage.

-Decreased the HofPof relic damage.

-Decreased the Noxior damage.

-Decreased the Frostbeat damage.

-Increased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Barrelad damage.

-Increased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Dynamite damage.

-Increased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Hall of Fire damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Thunderfall damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Bullet Rain damage.

-Decreased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Wheel of Frost damage.

-Increased the percent of main attack stat that is added to Tornado damage.

Fixes

-Fixed the problem where map chests got stuck above the mayhem traps.

-Fixed the problem where mayhem ice trap didn't get melee damage.

-Fixed the problem where enemy values got calculated wrong on mayhem 9+.

-Fixed the problem where Witch Node couldn't get upgraded after unlocking it on Labyrinth.

-Fixed the problem where critic damage of DoT skills were calculated wrong.

-Fixed the problem where Folkry was getting pushed while immune to damage.

-Fixed the problem where the chest in Lab chest room was not getting down.

-Fixed the problem where map mods can be used on game modes other than conquer.

-Fixed the problem where sometimes Outlaw's bullets missed the target.

-Fixed the problem where Outlaw bullets couldn't hit Witch's Endless Night orb.

-Fixed the problem where the character couldn't get passed Voidance arrows.

-Fixed the problem where after using Reveal Stone, the layout was changing and the keystone was used again.

-Fixed the problem where Assassin's Shadowfall skill damage was calculated wrong.