Hubby Maintenance update (v15)

Welcome back restless spirits. :]

Today's update is a very general maintenance update modernising some various QoL stuff.

The biggest change is there's now a cosy little Hub that you enter from the title screen, so instead of faffing around through the various menus you can just hop about to your intended game mode or options. There's some extra bits and bobs in there too, like a dedicated Achievement pedestal for easier tracking of progress and as an extra challenge there's now gems displayed around the monument where you choose your Clan which change colour based on feats within the game modes for each Clan.

The game's base resolution of 256x144 has been slightly increased to 274x154. I felt previously the game was just a little bit too zoomed in so you now have a bit of extra screen estate to spot hazards (especially below you). It also scales much more nicely to 1080p so there's very little pixel weirdness at that resolution now.

The basic pixel font has been upgraded to be more readable, and there's now a double resolution version which is On by default. You can switch back to the pixel pure font by changing the Font Type in the settings.

The Abysm Challenges game mode has been spiced up too. The Wonky Weekender has been replaced with the Fortnightly Challenge which uses the Undying Pilgrimage so now there's a challenge for each game mode with a new seed being set every 2 weeks. Both the Weekly and Fortnightly challenges can also be played as many times as you like now too (you still only get one shot at the Daily though!)

When playing Co-Op mode if the ghostly Co-Op player is hurt then he now just instantly teleports back to the main player (instead of him having to touch your body to revive you which could be a bit of faffing). If the main player's input is set to Keyboard then the game will now also auto-detect the Co-Op player's input and set it to a connected pad (previously it would default to an Xbox pad even if only a Playstation pad was plugged in).

Some improvements to Settings...

General - Resolution: Two new high resolutions have been added as options (2560x1440 and 3840x2160).

General - Display: A new Borderless Window option has been added.

Audio: A new Master Volume setting has been added.

Other misc stuff...

The game has been updated to the latest version of GameMaker (v2023.8) which might help with compatibility.

The game's window caption no longer has the version number (since some programs were resetting their properties due to the caption changing each patch).

All menus now have button tips which show what the Menu Confirm and Back buttons are.

The Exit menu now has an option to do a Quick Restart of that game mode or quit straight to the title screen (nice for Blood Moon Trials).

The sound effect volume for picking up all Gems has been reduced (they were a bit shrill).

The sound effect volume for running and jumping has been slightly reduced (could get a bit annoying).

The Pro-HUD colours for the stage time/score are now both a dark blue colour (so they are less confused with the total time/score).

When playing a new stage tune it can no longer choose the same tune that was just playing.

Stage 2 of a Restless Adventure and Undying Pilgrimage will now always have a Shop.

The stage entrance and exit room in the Perditions Path region has been spruced up.

Shop special room: If the Shopkeeper becomes angry because you destroyed a Shop wall then he now has a different speech (so it's clearer what happened).

Vampire Coffin special room: His items will now behave like a shop item (eg standing in front of it will show its description and you take it by pressing up instead of jumping into it).

Hat Unlock Vault special room: This now has slightly less walls and you may not even need a bomb to reach the chest (so you're wasting less resources on a nice unlock).

Chest Vault special room: There's now a 50% chance the chest will now also contain an item, however in which case it will be guarded by a Mercenary.

Sealed Domain - The Sullenwoods: Offering Hearts to the tree will now be saved between runs (so they're not wasted).

The Frostal Fields and Sullenwoods regions will now use the special entrance rooms in stage 1 of a Restless Adventures and Undying Pilgrimage (previously only the Haunt Burials used it).

Paupers clan: He will no longer be offered the Orbital Conjurors clan relic (as it's useless).

Bug fixes...

If the Teleport Curse triggered in a small room then it could cause a hard lock (eg in the Lexicanium Hunt boss room).

Using the Card Devourer item when stood in front of a mirror would cause a crash.

Using the Chaotica Bell when there's a Cursed Vault in the mapp would cause a crash.

When ending a game of Clashful Cards there was a rare chance of causing a crash.

If you got 2+ achievements on the same frame then the Achievement Manager would only update the first achievement gotten.

Restless Adventure - End Boss: After killing the Boss if you got hurt and fell into the hole then it would cause a soft-lock.

Lexicanium Hunt - End Boss: If you died to a particular attack then the death message would show the Gravetender's message instead of the Overseer's.

Zombie enemy: If the Co-Op player was hit by his bite attack then both players would be hurt.

Wally Vomiter enemy: He would never drop his Clashful Card.

Curse Bearer / Cursedom Lordus enemy: Part of their sprites was unintentionally using an off-black colour.

Card Match special room: If both the Item and Consumable were of the same item then it wouldn't count as a match.

Gaming Store sub-stage: Buying a Clashful Card from the seller wasn't permanently unlocking the Card.

Shroom Shack sub-stage: You could jump off the left-side of the map by going up from where you spawned.

Cargo Carriages sub-stage: The Guard wasn't waking up if you took the item from a Skelly Statue room.

Selestious Halo item: If you were revived by this item then it would stop the current map timer.

Enjoy! :]