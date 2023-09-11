v1.6d - Endgame fixes and some item-related building things

Another lil' hotfix update! warmfix? room-temperature-fix? I've made this joke already.

This one's mostly to do with the endgame and starting second playthroughs. The polish never ends, so they say!

BUILDINGS:

Fixed the item analyzer putting dropped materials that touch it in limbo.

Display stands and item analyzers no longer consume the item used. (they get put into your dropped items bag)

Fixed low-level guilds dealing negative damage to high-level bosses.

PROGRESSION: