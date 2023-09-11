 Skip to content

Settlemoon update for 11 September 2023

v1.6d - Endgame fixes and some item-related building things

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another lil' hotfix update! warmfix? room-temperature-fix? I've made this joke already.
This one's mostly to do with the endgame and starting second playthroughs. The polish never ends, so they say!

BUILDINGS:
  • Fixed the item analyzer putting dropped materials that touch it in limbo.
  • Display stands and item analyzers no longer consume the item used. (they get put into your dropped items bag)
  • Fixed low-level guilds dealing negative damage to high-level bosses.
PROGRESSION:
  • The centerpiece now displays hint images for all materials needed, not just event mats.
  • Fixed the friends list being cleared if the game is closed after the ending.
  • Fixed an ending marker not saving if the game is closed after the ending.

