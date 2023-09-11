new loadout experience!

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Features
- new loadout UI
- enable toggling mutators
- savegames are slightly more tamper-proof
- settings/prefs are saved in editable JSON, separately
- revamped pause menu, you can now enter shop from pause
- exiting from loadout gets you back to shop
Bugfixes
- center camera on player in shop
- shop item display quirks
Under the hood
- simplified, improved database
- lots of other small fixes
