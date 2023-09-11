 Skip to content

Black Dragon Mage Playtest update for 11 September 2023

new loadout experience!

Black Dragon Mage Playtest update for 11 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • new loadout UI
  • enable toggling mutators
  • savegames are slightly more tamper-proof
  • settings/prefs are saved in editable JSON, separately
  • revamped pause menu, you can now enter shop from pause
  • exiting from loadout gets you back to shop

Bugfixes

  • center camera on player in shop
  • shop item display quirks

Under the hood

  • simplified, improved database
  • lots of other small fixes

