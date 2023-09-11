 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Menyr update for 11 September 2023

September Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12161195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a little over a month since we released the beta version of Menyr, and the response has been fantastic! We want to give a big shoutout to our backers for their valuable feedback. Your insights have been incredibly helpful in spotting issues we might have missed during our own testing. Performance improvement is a key focus for us, and we're committed to making things even better in the upcoming months.

Find below the list of features and fixes for this new update.

New Features:

  • Added DLSS 3 support for NVIDIA graphics cards.
  • Added FSR 2 support for AMD graphics cards.
  • Introduced a gizmo for object manipulation.
  • Implemented the ability to select multiple assets simultaneously (CTRL).
  • Added asset duplication functionality (ALT).
  • Introduced a consent prompt for data collection on the user's machine.
  • Added a crash reporter.

Bug Fixes and Improvements:

  • Fixed an issue with seed change during a save.
  • Added natural foliage to the toolbox.
  • Improved toolbox loading times.
  • Fixed river issues during loading.
  • Addressed menu pause problems.
  • Fixed snow and rain below sea level.
  • Overall collision fixes.
  • Added a confirmation popup for world reset.
  • Fixed snap to grid functionality.
  • Overall FPS optimization.
  • Fixed keybind issues.
  • Improved visibility of drawn traits for vegetation zone overrides.
  • Added depth of field.
  • Removed the toolbar and added a visual indicator for better interaction mode identification.
  • Introduced a new biome: "Broadleaf forest."
  • Sea agitation now depends on wind intensity.
  • Significantly improved bridge stability and reliability.
  • Fixed crashes related to multiple intersecting rivers.
  • Added a button to access screenshots taken with the photomode.
  • Reworked snow that covers the ground and removes leaves from certain trees.
  • Transitioning from topdown mode to FPS mode now maintains the previous position.
  • Further collision fixes.
  • Borderless and windowed modes release the mouse when the application is visible.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link