September Update

It's been a little over a month since we released the beta version of Menyr, and the response has been fantastic! We want to give a big shoutout to our backers for their valuable feedback. Your insights have been incredibly helpful in spotting issues we might have missed during our own testing. Performance improvement is a key focus for us, and we're committed to making things even better in the upcoming months.
Find below the list of features and fixes for this new update.
New Features:
- Added DLSS 3 support for NVIDIA graphics cards.
- Added FSR 2 support for AMD graphics cards.
- Introduced a gizmo for object manipulation.
- Implemented the ability to select multiple assets simultaneously (CTRL).
- Added asset duplication functionality (ALT).
- Introduced a consent prompt for data collection on the user's machine.
- Added a crash reporter.
Bug Fixes and Improvements:
- Fixed an issue with seed change during a save.
- Added natural foliage to the toolbox.
- Improved toolbox loading times.
- Fixed river issues during loading.
- Addressed menu pause problems.
- Fixed snow and rain below sea level.
- Overall collision fixes.
- Added a confirmation popup for world reset.
- Fixed snap to grid functionality.
- Overall FPS optimization.
- Fixed keybind issues.
- Improved visibility of drawn traits for vegetation zone overrides.
- Added depth of field.
- Removed the toolbar and added a visual indicator for better interaction mode identification.
- Introduced a new biome: "Broadleaf forest."
- Sea agitation now depends on wind intensity.
- Significantly improved bridge stability and reliability.
- Fixed crashes related to multiple intersecting rivers.
- Added a button to access screenshots taken with the photomode.
- Reworked snow that covers the ground and removes leaves from certain trees.
- Transitioning from topdown mode to FPS mode now maintains the previous position.
- Further collision fixes.
- Borderless and windowed modes release the mouse when the application is visible.
Changed files in this update