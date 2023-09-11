September Update

It's been a little over a month since we released the beta version of Menyr, and the response has been fantastic! We want to give a big shoutout to our backers for their valuable feedback. Your insights have been incredibly helpful in spotting issues we might have missed during our own testing. Performance improvement is a key focus for us, and we're committed to making things even better in the upcoming months.

Find below the list of features and fixes for this new update.

New Features:

Added DLSS 3 support for NVIDIA graphics cards.

Added FSR 2 support for AMD graphics cards.

Introduced a gizmo for object manipulation.

Implemented the ability to select multiple assets simultaneously (CTRL).

Added asset duplication functionality (ALT).

Introduced a consent prompt for data collection on the user's machine.

Added a crash reporter.

Bug Fixes and Improvements: