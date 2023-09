Hello! The Creative Commons SRD 5.1 has been included in the new Database feature! Threats and NPC details will automatically have clickable links if they match a page in the Database or your Notebook.

There's even a handy button to save a page out of the database into your map's notebook!

I hope Drakkon users will join our Discord and release their own database.json files that contain extra info such as character sheets, monsters and spell lists for other systems!