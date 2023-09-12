Dual Universe - Release 1.4.12

Share · View all patches · Build 12161136 · Last edited 12 September 2023 – 09:26:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.4.12.

Improvements

[Hint] No-Fly Zone: Rephrased the hint to cover any No-Fly Zone not only the Arkship.

[Advanced Construction Tutorial] Expanded explanation for the Copy and Paste part of the tutorial.

Bug Fixes

[Achievements] Fixed the following achievements not triggering: Busy Hive, Motor Master, Peace Maker, Queen Bee.

[Advanced Construction Tutorial] Fixed the cat voxel structure being incorrectly referred to as green.

[French Localization] Fixed an instance in RDMS Introduction Tutorial where Aphelia would not pronounce "Speeder" correctly.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!