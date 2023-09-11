 Skip to content

Kingsblood update for 11 September 2023

v.1.1.5 bugfix

Build 12161123

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unfortunately, last update broke the duels.
This fixes it again.

Thanks for helping track it down and have fun!

