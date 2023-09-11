Techtonica & Captain of Industry Bundle now available

Hey folks! We know you like factory games. We also like factory games. Now you can get two factory games, bundled, at a 12% discount on Steam.
We’ve partnered with the Captain of Industry team to bundle Techtonica and Captain of Industry.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34792/Techtonica__Captain_of_Industry/
Own one of these games already? This is a Complete The Set bundle, so you’ll still get the discount if you buy the game you don’t already own through the bundle.
Ready to get to work?
