Techtonica & Captain of Industry Bundle now available

Hey folks! We know you like factory games. We also like factory games. Now you can get two factory games, bundled, at a 12% discount on Steam.

We’ve partnered with the Captain of Industry team to bundle Techtonica and Captain of Industry.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34792/Techtonica__Captain_of_Industry/

Own one of these games already? This is a Complete The Set bundle, so you’ll still get the discount if you buy the game you don’t already own through the bundle.

Ready to get to work?