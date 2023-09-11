 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Techtonica update for 11 September 2023

Techtonica & Captain of Industry Bundle now available

Share · View all patches · Build 12161026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks! We know you like factory games. We also like factory games. Now you can get two factory games, bundled, at a 12% discount on Steam.

We’ve partnered with the Captain of Industry team to bundle Techtonica and Captain of Industry.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34792/Techtonica__Captain_of_Industry/

Own one of these games already? This is a Complete The Set bundle, so you’ll still get the discount if you buy the game you don’t already own through the bundle.

Ready to get to work?

Changed depots in design branch

View more data in app history for build 12161026
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1457321 Depot 1457321
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link