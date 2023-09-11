 Skip to content

Pyroworks update for 11 September 2023

Update Notes for Release Build 5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the time of day to afternoon by default to decrease confusion
  • Modded items in the spawn menu now only appear if the host has them as well
  • Disabled HDR (apparently on HDR monitors the game had a black screen, I turned it off now and since I don't have an HDR monitor I can't sadly make it work)
  • Fixed not being able to join servers after you joined one (it happened after you ALT+F4'd out of the game while in a server)
  • Custom keybindings save now
  • Fixed M-40 firecracker chain
  • Fixed X and Y keybinds being triggered while typing in the chat

Changed files in this update

