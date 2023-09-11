- Changed the time of day to afternoon by default to decrease confusion
- Modded items in the spawn menu now only appear if the host has them as well
- Disabled HDR (apparently on HDR monitors the game had a black screen, I turned it off now and since I don't have an HDR monitor I can't sadly make it work)
- Fixed not being able to join servers after you joined one (it happened after you ALT+F4'd out of the game while in a server)
- Custom keybindings save now
- Fixed M-40 firecracker chain
- Fixed X and Y keybinds being triggered while typing in the chat
Pyroworks update for 11 September 2023
Update Notes for Release Build 5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2507641
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update