v0.2.15 - New area! New character! New attack!

Hello survivors!

We're so thrilled to release our first bigger content update!

The new content in this build is:

New area: _The Underpass! _This has a very dungeon-y feel and is super difficult!

Meet Luna, the Summoner!



Some fixes/tweaks:

Gloom should now be unlocked for all Early Access players (even if you didn't play the demo) as long as you complete all the quests in Grasslands. If this isn't happening, please let me know!

Multiple tweaks that should fix Banish not unlocking for some folks. If it's still not happening, let me know!

Fixed bug that banished equipment from levelling even though the item wasn't banished in the menu.

Fixed crash with levelup_script_holyring.

Fixed code that was setting the blocked tile grid for spawning structures.

Fixed an issue with equipment being offered to level even after reaching max level.

For future updates, we hope to be able to get you new stuff every week or two. But if it's a bigger chunk of work, it may take a little longer.

We love reading everyone's ideas so keep them coming!

Thanks again for the support!

<3 The Samobee Team