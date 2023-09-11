Hi everyone \o
We are back to our usual weekly updates, this time focusing again on small stuff and issues you guys reported back to us, we are already tackling our next big update (name TBA)!!! You can follow us on our socials for daily updates on some sneak peeks!!
Keep that feedback coming, we are making good use of it in the upcoming Control area :D
0.9.10 changelog
- Improved Astral sections movement, the camera is now a lot quicker to "look at" the direction you are heading
- Changed some sceneries on the Nature and Mechanical Bays
- Improved hitboxes on some enemies
- Fixed some pop-ins in all areas
- Fixed some issues regarding frame drops on some sections in Mechanical and Medical Bays
- Changed Robo Bees AI configuration
- Fined Medical boss, for dangerous working laser conditions
