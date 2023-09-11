 Skip to content

Boss Fighters update for 11 September 2023

🎉😳GIVEAWAY WINNERS ANNOUNCEMENT🎉🎉

Share · View all patches · Build 12160816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🎉🎉It's time to name our weekend's META QUEST 2 & 3 RARE PASSES giveaway winners! Huge congrats to these lucky guys!!!❤️

More updates and perks from our team are to come, stay tuned for updates!🔥

