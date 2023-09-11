🎉😳GIVEAWAY WINNERS ANNOUNCEMENT🎉🎉

Share · View all patches · Build 12160816 · Last edited 11 September 2023 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🎉🎉It's time to name our weekend's META QUEST 2 & 3 RARE PASSES giveaway winners! Huge congrats to these lucky guys!!!❤️

More updates and perks from our team are to come, stay tuned for updates!🔥