Official Early Access Launch!

Hurrah!
Welcome everyone to the Early Access launch of Arcanum!
I'm excited to show you what we've been working on so far!
At this stage of Arcanum, you're able to play a full map with fully custom AI and
plenty of objectives to accomplish and more!
We are now working on the next major update coming Halloween which will include another map
more AI and much more content such as XP gain and a levelling system!
I hope you enjoy the game so far and any feedback can happily be given on the Discussions page or on our Official Discord here
I'd like to thank you for all of your support over the past few months and we hope you enjoy all future
content that's coming to Arcanum!
=================================================================
Here's the changelog for Alpha 1.0 Early Access
Fixes
- Music volume lowered in lobby
- Attenuation for footsteps lowered
- Chain physics removed
- Asset placement fixes
- Blocking volume fixes
- Fixed error causing player to fall through world in lobby
- Fixed main menu not loading properly on game start
- Fixed new intro for loading screen
- Jumpscares re-programmed
- Raise player name abit higher above head
- Windows mode doesn't keep mouse inside game
- Keys programmed so when 1 person successfully finds a key all players are able to use keys
- Fixed some decals not rendering correctly
- Jumpscares are now multicast
- Fixed audio volume not modulating
- Fixed Main Menu volume being too loud
Changes
- Implemented Unreal Engine 5.3 which has massively improved
overall performance.
- Flashlight changed to unlimited
- Removed music from easteregg area
- AI finally 100% complete
- You can now invite your Steam friends to the game - you cannot invite friends who are invisible/offline
- You can now be invited by Steam friends to join their game
- Widgets added when keys are collected on screen