Official Early Access Launch!

Hurrah!

Welcome everyone to the Early Access launch of Arcanum!

I'm excited to show you what we've been working on so far!

At this stage of Arcanum, you're able to play a full map with fully custom AI and

plenty of objectives to accomplish and more!

We are now working on the next major update coming Halloween which will include another map

more AI and much more content such as XP gain and a levelling system!

I hope you enjoy the game so far and any feedback can happily be given on the Discussions page or on our Official Discord here

I'd like to thank you for all of your support over the past few months and we hope you enjoy all future

content that's coming to Arcanum!

=================================================================

Here's the changelog for Alpha 1.0 Early Access

Fixes

Music volume lowered in lobby

Attenuation for footsteps lowered

Chain physics removed

Asset placement fixes

Blocking volume fixes

Fixed error causing player to fall through world in lobby

Fixed main menu not loading properly on game start

Fixed new intro for loading screen

Jumpscares re-programmed

Raise player name abit higher above head

Windows mode doesn't keep mouse inside game

Keys programmed so when 1 person successfully finds a key all players are able to use keys

Fixed some decals not rendering correctly

Jumpscares are now multicast

Fixed audio volume not modulating

Fixed Main Menu volume being too loud

Changes