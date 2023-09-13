 Skip to content

Supreme Ruler 2030 update for 13 September 2023

Supreme Ruler 2030 Update Build 1184 Posted Live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest update makes progress on some key issues.

  • Found and fixed a source of Multiplayer Desync. Another potential case still being investigated
  • Found at fixed 2 sources of game slowdowns. Multiple received savegames still being analyzed. More changes to come.
  • Updates to "starting known technologies" for many of the top tier countries. Work will continue for other countries.
  • Production facilities report what their next day expected output will be. Work ongoing for "what did it actually produce yesterday".
  • Updates to which minister priorities AI regions use and when to improve their economy management skills.

Full changelog for all updates to date

Update Build 1184

  • AI will put facilities back online if set offline
  • Fix to spy orders not being reset
  • Election results now show on day 1
  • Added search to known techs
  • Force stuck submarines to exit border hexes
  • Fix music stopping (maybe?)
  • Unit Experience fixed
  • Fixed GPC/c & GDP tooltip in scorecard
  • MP rename prefix fix
  • Add battleships and frigates as possible naval AI battlegroup leaders
  • Colony sibling trading allowed, always accepts trades
  • Cyber attack chance increased
  • Added theatre controls to the theatre view map, Land department
  • allow liberate/colonize grouped regions like Russia/USA etc
  • Added tooltip for player status indicators in multiplayer chat
  • Further additions to military equipment file
  • Adjustments to use of Totalitarianism government type
  • Search string added to known technologies list
  • Fixes to resupplying helicopters in allied territory
  • Amphibious version of Merchant Marine renamed to Merchant Landing Craft for easier recognition
  • Adjustments to user of Wagner mercenary units in specific countries
  • Various 3D model fixes
  • Various UI fixes
  • Various map fixes
  • UI updates
  • Fixes to relationships drift against players on normal difficulty
  • Fixes to minister priority for "Military Materials", no longer imports as much
  • Fixes to submarine pathing getting stuck in coastal waters
  • Fixes to naval pathing locks, some values had gotten reversed logic
  • Updates to orbats of various regions
  • Updates to known unit designs for various regions
  • Updates to some sandbox events
  • Fixes to some translations, specifically the word rubber across most languages
  • Fixes to some models for incorrect texture or incorrect size in UI
  • Tooltip on list of spy missions now reports days remaining
  • Facility popup now shows how much raw materials are used per produced quantity, ongoing improvements to this data feedback
  • New tooltip being tested on some stats for actual units to give better feedback, work ongoing
  • Roads/Rails in construction now report days remaining and remaining cost in land department
  • Updated rules on what kind of aircraft are requested by carriers (less attack helos, more ASW helos).
  • Regional Atlas list line for GDP/c has a tooltip for total GDP
  • Fixes to AI putting offline facilities back online if needed instead of starting new construction
  • Fixes to regions assigned for equipment from Iraq, Iran and Pakistan
  • Fixed first day value of election support levels.
  • Minor tech tree fixes
  • Alignment of trenches and walls improved
  • Bonds screen now shows preview of rate and amount for next bond
  • Fixes to unit orders to load units

Changed files in this update

