Autumn Equinox Event - September 11, 2023 Beta Patch

New Variety Gashapon Items:

* These items are only available during the Autumn Equinox event, which will run from September 11 to September 25. Autumn Equinox 2022's items have also returned to the Variety Gashapon for this period of time. Three Decorations exclusive to Autumn Equinox are also obtainable during this event.

Miscellaneous:

Internal changes have been made regarding the synchronization of status effects. The impact of this should be relatively unnoticeable on the surface, but it does improve synchronization and will result in less total packet size.

Due to this change, previously recorded demos are now incompatible with the current version of the game.

The remaining text has been converted to the localization system; all text is now able to be localized.

The Account Management menu is now accessible in-game; however, options related to logins will be unavailable while in-game.

The Antique attribute has been added to all holiday event items that were acquired through the _first _event in which they appeared, excluding Mementos. Going forward, all holiday event items (excluding Mementos) will be obtained with the Antique attribute during the _ first _holiday event in which they appear.

The following items have had the Antique attribute retroactively added: Halloween 2022 items (excluding the Pumpkin Bucket Charm) Festive Season 2022 items (excluding the Holiday Wreath Charm) Lunar New Year 2023 items Spring Equinox 2023 items Car Insurance Summer Solstice 2023 items (excluding the Sportsball Trophy Medal Charm) This does not include Super Solstice 2022 items obtained in the Summer Solstice 2023 event.

