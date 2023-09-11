September 11 (Mon) Update - Added features and fixed bugs

○Added features

Added skin preview feature in closet

-Added normal bad ending/hard bad ending cutscene to projector

-Fixed so that the background does not crash when playing cutscenes on a projector.

-Increased UI convenience (UI can be closed with E key and Esc key)

-Added light to the fountain and piano

-Added light under street lights

-Added light to the entrance to Velina's room

-Fixed Velina “Black Temptation Negligee” rigging

-Modify piano size and adjust motion position

○Bug fixes

-An issue where the defeated Velina does not wake up after the 3rd key acquisition cutscene in normal mode.

-Fixed an issue where light was not applied when playing cutscenes on a projector

-Fixed an issue where Velina would keep the shower or gramophone turned on.

-Fixed an issue where Velina would play the piano

-Fixed an issue where Velina would sometimes repeat motion infinitely on certain objects.