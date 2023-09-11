 Skip to content

Vampire Mansion update for 11 September 2023

September 11 (Mon) Update - Added features and fixed bugs

○Added features

  • Added skin preview feature in closet
    -Added normal bad ending/hard bad ending cutscene to projector
    -Fixed so that the background does not crash when playing cutscenes on a projector.
    -Increased UI convenience (UI can be closed with E key and Esc key)
    -Added light to the fountain and piano
    -Added light under street lights
    -Added light to the entrance to Velina's room
    -Fixed Velina “Black Temptation Negligee” rigging
    -Modify piano size and adjust motion position

○Bug fixes
-An issue where the defeated Velina does not wake up after the 3rd key acquisition cutscene in normal mode.
-Fixed an issue where light was not applied when playing cutscenes on a projector
-Fixed an issue where Velina would keep the shower or gramophone turned on.
-Fixed an issue where Velina would play the piano
-Fixed an issue where Velina would sometimes repeat motion infinitely on certain objects.

