September 11 (Mon) Update - Added features and fixed bugs

○Added features
- Added skin preview feature in closet
-Added normal bad ending/hard bad ending cutscene to projector
-Fixed so that the background does not crash when playing cutscenes on a projector.
-Increased UI convenience (UI can be closed with E key and Esc key)
-Added light to the fountain and piano
-Added light under street lights
-Added light to the entrance to Velina's room
-Fixed Velina “Black Temptation Negligee” rigging
-Modify piano size and adjust motion position
○Bug fixes
-An issue where the defeated Velina does not wake up after the 3rd key acquisition cutscene in normal mode.
-Fixed an issue where light was not applied when playing cutscenes on a projector
-Fixed an issue where Velina would keep the shower or gramophone turned on.
-Fixed an issue where Velina would play the piano
-Fixed an issue where Velina would sometimes repeat motion infinitely on certain objects.
Changed files in this update