 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

2089 - Space Divided update for 11 September 2023

Update V 0.3.0 - Multiplayer

Share · View all patches · Build 12160531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Multiplayer PvP and PvE
  • Added ambient sounds
  • Added selection sounds for all units
  • Option to disable dark fog of war
  • Option to change between day/night
  • Added/reworked new maps (total maps 17)

Improvements:

  • Performance improvements
  • Changed unit movement to be more realistic
  • Reworked bullets and units (speed, health, costs etc.)
  • Adjust hit boxes of small units (better hit registration)
  • Balancing changes for units and upgrades
  • Visual changes on units to improve visibility
  • Several bug fixes

Know Issues:

  • Shieldgenerator hit detection is sometime buggy
  • Bullet effects are sometimes misplaced
  • Host Player leaving match ends the match
  • Player needs to rejoin Lobby manually if his Spot got closed

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1653771 Depot 1653771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link