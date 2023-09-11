Update V 0.3.0 - Multiplayer

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Features:
- Multiplayer PvP and PvE
- Added ambient sounds
- Added selection sounds for all units
- Option to disable dark fog of war
- Option to change between day/night
- Added/reworked new maps (total maps 17)
Improvements:
- Performance improvements
- Changed unit movement to be more realistic
- Reworked bullets and units (speed, health, costs etc.)
- Adjust hit boxes of small units (better hit registration)
- Balancing changes for units and upgrades
- Visual changes on units to improve visibility
- Several bug fixes
Know Issues:
- Shieldgenerator hit detection is sometime buggy
- Bullet effects are sometimes misplaced
- Host Player leaving match ends the match
- Player needs to rejoin Lobby manually if his Spot got closed
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update