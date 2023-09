Share · View all patches · Build 12160463 · Last edited 11 September 2023 – 15:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Unspottable 2.2.10 - Changelog

[ONLINE] Improve end of game for public/private lobbies

Very small patch to fix annoying behaviors at the end of games. :)

In other news, we have a pre-launch page for our kickstarter for Unspottable figurines! :)

We'll need help so please click on the 'notify' button!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/groschevaux/unspottable-figure