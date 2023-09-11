Graphics | Dev Diary #5

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Trailmakers!

Dev diaries are back, with fresh news. This time, sharing the new graphic improvements for 1.7 Update. Also, a classic petition by the community. Hit the play button to discover what is it all about:

Remember to join our Discord server if you want to send your own suggestion for this update, vote other Trailmakers suggestions and join other players in multiplayer fun!

Thanks for your continuous support and the high participation in this update feedback and ideas. Stay tuned for more info about 1.7 Update!