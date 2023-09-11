 Skip to content

Trailmakers update for 11 September 2023

Graphics | Dev Diary #5

Share · View all patches · Build 12160417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey Trailmakers!

Dev diaries are back, with fresh news. This time, sharing the new graphic improvements for 1.7 Update. Also, a classic petition by the community. Hit the play button to discover what is it all about:

Remember to join our Discord server if you want to send your own suggestion for this update, vote other Trailmakers suggestions and join other players in multiplayer fun!

Thanks for your continuous support and the high participation in this update feedback and ideas. Stay tuned for more info about 1.7 Update!

Changed depots in main-bleedingedge branch

Trailmakers Content Depot 585421
