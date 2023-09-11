 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

How 2 Escape update for 11 September 2023

Patchnote

Share · View all patches · Build 12160411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnote
Fixed the bug that sometimes prevented accessing Locomotive's final riddle after entering the correct code when you played Locomotive for the 2nd time
Added a setting to disable visual distortions (when reaching the end of the room's timer)
Improved Desk's globe maneuverability when the globe is upside down

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2264141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link