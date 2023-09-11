Patchnote
Fixed the bug that sometimes prevented accessing Locomotive's final riddle after entering the correct code when you played Locomotive for the 2nd time
Added a setting to disable visual distortions (when reaching the end of the room's timer)
Improved Desk's globe maneuverability when the globe is upside down
