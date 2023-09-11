 Skip to content

Angels of Darkness Angels of Light update for 11 September 2023

September 2023 Major Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Update! New Single player mini game 'AZRAZELLA'
Improvements to bots, more bugs removed.
Removal of bot names.

