Major Update! New Single player mini game 'AZRAZELLA'
Improvements to bots, more bugs removed.
Removal of bot names.
Angels of Darkness Angels of Light update for 11 September 2023
September 2023 Major Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update