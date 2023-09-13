Mega City Police: V1.04 Patch

V1.04 Patch notes
Hello Agents! We just pushed a new update addressing some issues in controller support, added crosshair modifications and more! Here are the full changes!
🆕 QoL improvements
- Added additional colors to the starting weapon rarity text (and its star symbol) in order to set them apart based on their quality (For example, unlocked starting weapons are usually better than the default starting weapon).
- Show the rarity of weapons seen in the shop in the bottom right corner of their button itself for an easy overview.
- Interface options gathered under a new options submenu.
🛠️ Fixes
- Corrected the bullseye contract text to properly reflect that the reward is $2 now.
- Fixed a regression issue that caused the timer for Speedster and Overachiever contracts to stop working.
- Fixed the incorrect count of unlocked skins for the Fashionista achievement.
- Fixed gamepad navigation for the Mercenary and the Outlaw agent info.
- Fixed gamepad navigation with D-pad not working in the shop.
- Fixed gamepad navigation on the initial streamer mode selection.
- Fixed the radio playlist from having an incorrect amount of tracks per page listed.
- Fixed a situation that sometimes made pickups become stuck inside the top walls, making it unreachable for the player.
- Fixed some weapons that were not giving you their ammo by simply walking over them.
- Fixed a bug that broke the game menu when pressing ESC during the difficulty unlock animation.
- Fixed a bug that made the game to occasionally stay stuck on the loading screen while playing in casual mode.
- Fixed the Engineer Drone behaving erratically when the player gets killed in the middle of using it while still having a Self-revive upgrade.
- Fixed a bug that potentially left enemies stuck with the bus prop recently added to the ruins level.
⚖️ Balance
- Increased the aggression of a few bosses.
- Reduced the aim speed of Visor’s laser (First boss) since now he is more aggressive and will chase you closer to stop you from staying put behind wall corners.
- Friendly fire damage from explosive weapons has been reduced to half.
❤️ Accessibility Features
- Added crosshair customization under interface options.
Changed files in this update