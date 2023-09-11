v0.89.0 Update Version

v0.89.0
・Fixed a bug where volume settings were not applied
・Modified modulation specifications
・Corrected rank icons on clear
・Implemented color changes for gauges based on gauge type
・Implemented game exit feature
・Fixed a bug where all songs became "Metal Zone" on startup
・Provisionally implemented Steam achievements
・Implemented sliders on the top-right corner of the play screen
-HiSpeed
-BGM Volume
-SE Volume
・Implemented keyboard controls for pitch bend and modulation
(Details to be added to the manual)
・Other minor fixes
