v0.89.0 Update Version

v0.89.0

・Fixed a bug where volume settings were not applied

・Modified modulation specifications

・Corrected rank icons on clear

・Implemented color changes for gauges based on gauge type

・Implemented game exit feature

・Fixed a bug where all songs became "Metal Zone" on startup

・Provisionally implemented Steam achievements

・Implemented sliders on the top-right corner of the play screen

-HiSpeed

-BGM Volume

-SE Volume

・Implemented keyboard controls for pitch bend and modulation

(Details to be added to the manual)

・Other minor fixes