Euro Truck Simulator 2 update for 11 September 2023

Euro Truck Simulator 2: Modern Lines Paint Jobs Pack Release

11 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Have you been on the road looking for a new and modern look for your rig? Look no further! Introducing the Modern Lines Paint Job Pack DLC for Euro Truck Simulator 2, now available on Steam!


Each one of the designs included in this DLC has been handcrafted and selected by our talented artist & vehicle teams for their stylish and contemporary design. This new pack includes six new matching paint jobs for both your truck and trailer(s), all of which are fully paintable and customizable to your liking!








Each paintjob is compatible with all current truck models and on all ownable paintable trailers (including cisterns, dumpers etc.) in Euro Truck Simulator 2. We can't wait to see what colour combinations you come up with for your own rig or virtual trucking company!

Included in this pack are the paintjobs:

  • Line Shift
  • Sport Profile
  • Highway
  • Electric Zap
  • Cruise Liner
  • Two Fold







Are you ready to hit the road and get creative with these new paint jobs? Be sure to share with us your first ride on the road, with the Modern Lines Paint Job Pack in ETS2, on our social media channels (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok) with the hashtag #ModernLinesPack.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2579670/Euro_Truck_Simulator_2__Modern_Lines_Paint_Jobs_Pack/

