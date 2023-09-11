📢 New Update Alert - One Life Parkour Project (v0.2.0) 🚀

Share · View all patches · Build 12160270 · Last edited 11 September 2023 – 16:13:27 UTC by Wendy

📢 New Update - One Life Parkour Project (Early Access | Alpha 0.2.0) 🚀

Greetings, Parkour Enthusiasts!

We're excited to announce the release of Alpha 0.2.0, and it's jam-packed with improvements, bug fixes, and exciting features to enhance your parkour experience!

What's New:

FREE-ROAM MODE (Work in Progress): Get ready for the ultimate parkour freedom! While this feature is still in development and will be fully available in version 0.2.2, we're giving you a sneak peek of what's to come.

Shop Update: Discover fresh items and gear in the shop, so you can look and feel even cooler while defying gravity.

New Animations: We've added a set of slick new animations to make your parkour moves even more stylish.

Fixed Animation Delays: Say goodbye to those annoying animation delays that used to break your flow.

Fixed UI: We've cleaned up and improved the user interface for a smoother gaming experience.

Fixed Character's Hat Detaching: No more hat mishaps while you're mid-air!

Fixed Overriding Obstacles: Your character will now smoothly navigate obstacles without unexpected hiccups.

New Climbing System (Work in Progress): We've added an exciting climbing system to elevate your parkour adventures. Stay tuned for more details in future updates.

Graphic and General Optimization: We've worked hard to optimize the game, so it runs even better on your setup.

New Ragdoll System: For those epic fails, we've added a new ragdoll system that promises some hilarious moments.

We're grateful for your continued support, and we're especially thrilled to announce that in Patch 0.2.2, we'll be unveiling the much-anticipated FREE-ROAM MODE! This feature is set to take your parkour adventures to new heights.

Thank you for being part of our parkour journey. Stay tuned, stay agile, and keep defying gravity!

Loyalty Interactive Inc.