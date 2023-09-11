Update, Version 20230911

English

[Cave of Mountain Keao]New location: Cave of Mountain Keao 4F

[Cave of Mountain Keao]Added placeholder maps for Cave of Mountain Keao 5F, and Dr. Kyoryu's Research Station

[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work in the "Cave of Mountain Keao 4F," "Cave of Mountain Keao 5F," and "Dr. Kyoryu's Research Station."

[Fishing]Added fishing data in the "Cave of Mountain Keao 4F," "Cave of Mountain Keao 5F," and "Dr. Kyoryu's Research Station."

[Menu]You can now also check your relationship with other characters/factions in the archive option.

[Skill]New skill icon for the "Flesh to Stone."

[Skill]New Skill icon for the "Petrification Attack."

[Skill]The report window from the inspect skill now has a less transparent background.

[Teammate]Alicia, Mark, and Harold now start with the "Inspect" skill. (It does not affect any ongoing games where their data has already been initialized.)

[North of Marinas]Added the "Love Tree" and an altar in this location.

简体中文

【柯奥山洞穴】新地点：柯奥山洞穴4F

【柯奥山洞穴】加入了临时占位的柯奥山洞穴5F和恐龙博士研究所地图

【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼现在可以在柯奥山洞穴4F、柯奥山洞穴5F、恐龙博士研究所使用。

【钓鱼】加入了柯奥山洞穴4F、柯奥山洞穴5F、恐龙博士研究所的钓鱼数据。

【菜单】你现在也可以在菜单的【档案】选项中检查和其他角色/阵营的关系。

【技能】为【石化术】增加了新的技能图标。

【技能】为【石化攻击】增加了新的技能图标。

【技能】【观察】技能的报告窗口背景透明度降低。

【队友】艾丽西亚，马克，哈罗德现在初始拥有【观察】技能。（不影响已经在进行中的已经初始化过他们的角色信息的游戏。）

【玛丽娜斯北部】加入了【爱情树】和一个祭坛。

