Heros and Monsters: Idle Clicker Game update for 11 September 2023

More FPS

11 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update to performance, allowing the game to run at 30 fps for everyone,

The game doesnt need higher FPS as this is a clicker game, no moving animations.

