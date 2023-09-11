 Skip to content

Cat Warfare update for 11 September 2023

Cat Warfare - Update 58.11.0

Update 58.11.0 · Build 12160229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Cursed Capture The Flag. [Creator: Seizure Salad]

  • Added more health pickups to Vortex.

  • Added text "You Are on TEAM".

  • Added friendlyFire setting in host menu for team-modes.

  • Added new lighting spot on Outcast.

  • Added explosions affect ragdolls.

  • Added ragdolls now dissolve after a bit.

  • Updated custom menu pattern UI.

  • Updated explosions do a minimum of 10 damage insted of 0.

  • Updated explosions radius buffed a little.

  • Updated minigun buffed.

  • Updated plasmagun alt fire pushes more.

  • Fixed spawn spectator UI overlap.

  • Fixed lighting on Outcast.

  • Fixed killZones only killing one player at at time.

  • Fixed flag shader.

