-
Added Cursed Capture The Flag. [Creator: Seizure Salad]
-
Added more health pickups to
Vortex.
-
Added text "You Are on TEAM".
-
Added friendlyFire setting in host menu for team-modes.
-
Added new lighting spot on
Outcast.
-
Added explosions affect ragdolls.
-
Added ragdolls now dissolve after a bit.
-
Updated custom menu pattern UI.
-
Updated explosions do a minimum of 10 damage insted of 0.
-
Updated explosions radius buffed a little.
-
Updated minigun buffed.
-
Updated plasmagun alt fire pushes more.
-
Fixed spawn spectator UI overlap.
-
Fixed lighting on
Outcast.
-
Fixed killZones only killing one player at at time.
-
Fixed flag shader.
Cat Warfare update for 11 September 2023
Cat Warfare - Update 58.11.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cat Warfare Windows Depot 923371
- Loading history…
Cat Warfare Mac Depot 923372
- Loading history…
Cat Warfare Linux Depot 923373
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update