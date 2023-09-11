 Skip to content

An Ankou update for 11 September 2023

Hotfix v0.2.2c

Share · View all patches · Build 12160131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yet another small patch to fix or improve a few things:

  • Harvest can now be interrupted again by the Skill (Parry or Dash) or Attack
  • There is no more recovery period to chain 2 harvests, so you can double tap to perfect complete a harvest and launch the next one. If you play in long press mode, you can re-press immediately after releasing the button to chain the next one.
  • The option menu is no correctly removed when exiting the pause with ESC or SELECT
  • Character and Level selection menu will now automatically focus on the select button when you press A on a character or a level, making navigation more comfortable. Those menus are temporary, please excuse their relative awkwardness...
  • Interaction radii have been improved for Golems making them easier to "harvest" when down.

