Hotfix 0.9.0.3f

Changes
- Increased Swift Elixir duration from 10sec to 20sec
- Increased Crit-strike Infusion duration from 15sec to 25sec
- Increased Artificer's Potion duration from 15sec to 30sec
- Increased haste-strike Serum duration from 20sec to 30sec
- Increased Fire wine duration from 10sec to 30sec
Fixes
- Potion pick-up having no texture after a certain time
- Tracked still pointing to chest already picked up
- Sometime temporarily losing D-rank Soul-shop upgrade +Max health every 5 level
