 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue: Genesia update for 11 September 2023

Hotfix 0.9.0.3f

Share · View all patches · Build 12160128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Increased Swift Elixir duration from 10sec to 20sec
  • Increased Crit-strike Infusion duration from 15sec to 25sec
  • Increased Artificer's Potion duration from 15sec to 30sec
  • Increased haste-strike Serum duration from 20sec to 30sec
  • Increased Fire wine duration from 10sec to 30sec

Fixes

  • Potion pick-up having no texture after a certain time
  • Tracked still pointing to chest already picked up
  • Sometime temporarily losing D-rank Soul-shop upgrade +Max health every 5 level

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2067921 Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2067922 Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link