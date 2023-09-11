 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 11 September 2023

Beta 12 "Progression" Patch (Beta 12.3.0)

Beta 12 "Progression" Patch (Beta 12.3.0)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content/features

  • Added the best score leaderboards (will start empty)
  • Added the bald customization option to the SWAT skins
  • Added the helmet-less customization option to the SWAT skins

Improvements

  • Campaign chapters cannot be restarted anymore once completed (unlocking all the weapons, grenades and shields of a faction will require to complete the campaign with another squad)
  • Unlock all the game modes in sandbox mode
  • Disabled mission score submission and achievements in sandbox mode
  • Removed the sandbox option from the demo/prologue builds
  • Implemented custom storey height for custom maps
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed some generated squad names with plural mistakes
  • Fixed the Frag and ScaraM tooltips (and unlock mission)
  • Fixed unwalkable stairs in custom missions
  • Removed god mode (fixed water being walkable)

