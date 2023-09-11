Beta 12 "Progression" Patch (Beta 12.3.0)

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
New content/features
- Added the best score leaderboards (will start empty)
- Added the bald customization option to the SWAT skins
- Added the helmet-less customization option to the SWAT skins
Improvements
- Campaign chapters cannot be restarted anymore once completed (unlocking all the weapons, grenades and shields of a faction will require to complete the campaign with another squad)
- Unlock all the game modes in sandbox mode
- Disabled mission score submission and achievements in sandbox mode
- Removed the sandbox option from the demo/prologue builds
- Implemented custom storey height for custom maps
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed some generated squad names with plural mistakes
- Fixed the Frag and ScaraM tooltips (and unlock mission)
- Fixed unwalkable stairs in custom missions
- Removed god mode (fixed water being walkable)
