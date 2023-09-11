 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Executioner Girls update for 11 September 2023

Japanese language update

Share · View all patches · Build 12160101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Executioner Girls Now Supports Japanese!

All in-game text, store page, and achievements have been translated into Japanese.

Village will be added in the next update.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2358171 Depot 2358171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link