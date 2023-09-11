Japanese language update

Executioner Girls Now Supports Japanese!
All in-game text, store page, and achievements have been translated into Japanese.
Village will be added in the next update.
Thank you.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Executioner Girls Now Supports Japanese!
All in-game text, store page, and achievements have been translated into Japanese.
Village will be added in the next update.
Thank you.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update