Spells & Secrets update for 11 September 2023

New Demo

Spells & Secrets update for 11 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey students of Greifenstein,

We're happy to bring you some exciting updates on the development of Spells & Secrets.

🎮New Demo

Today, we are launching a new demo for Spells & Secrets with several key changes:

  • Optimized Tutorial: We've made the tutorial more user-friendly, helping players get up to speed more quickly and feel more engaged. We noticed that many users did not always know where to go, so we have now included an indicator that guides the user.

  • Performance Enhancements: We've worked tirelessly to optimize performance, addressing issues like crashes after extended gameplay sessions. If you encountered these problems before, please let us know your feedback via Discord or use the ingame bug/feedback report tool with F1 on your keyboard.

  • Spell Cast-Time: We've revamped spell casting mechanics. For example, the standard Arcane Spell now fires instantly without the need for charging.

  • Improved Mouse and Keyboard Controls: PC controls have been significantly improved for a smoother gaming experience. Thank you for your feedback.

No more stream restriction
With the release of the demo and the upcoming beta, we are lifting the streaming restriction. Watching you play has been incredibly helpful in improving the game. To all content creators out there, let's dive in and showcase Spells & Secrets!

Best regards, your rokaplay & Alchemist Interacive Team

