🌼 Cornucopia 2.0: New Fixes & Features 🌱🌸

🍬 Gumball Machine Fixed!

🎰 "Vending Machine Partial Refunds" Card Bug Resolved

🎹 New Keyboard Shortcut Info Added in Settings Tab

🛌 Wake-Up Popup Glitches Fixed

👥 No More Duplicate NPCs on Game Load

🎖️ Correct Rewards Now Displayed on Skill Up Page

🎁 Multiple Reward Chest Bug Squashed

🏠 Guma’s Home Upgrade Quest: Quick Transfer Disabled

💎 Racing Gemstone Quest Visuals Corrected

🎵 Post-Race Music Bug Fixed

♻️ Now You Can Compact to Make Plastic

🎣 Bait Slot Shows Semi-Transparent Worm Icon

🐟 Fishing Now Available in Procedural Areas

🔥 Furnace + Logs = Coal, Not Ancient Clusters

🚪 No More Walking Off Bonus Room

💣 More Bomb Types in Exploding Pots

🛠️ Large Refining Time (600+ Hours) Fixture Bugs Fixed

🍔 Quicksend Button: Storage Shed ➡️ Fridge

🗂️ ‘R’ and ‘E’ for Hotbar Row Cycling

💬 Random Dialog Selection When Out of Lines

🪜 Underground Ladder Blueprint Bug Fixed

