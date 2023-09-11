🌼 Cornucopia 2.0: New Fixes & Features 🌱🌸

🌼 Your ongoing backing is our treasure—let's continue to grow Cornucopia together 🌱 Remember, your sparkling reviews make our community flourish 🌸
🍬 Gumball Machine Fixed!
🎰 "Vending Machine Partial Refunds" Card Bug Resolved
🎹 New Keyboard Shortcut Info Added in Settings Tab
🛌 Wake-Up Popup Glitches Fixed
👥 No More Duplicate NPCs on Game Load
🎖️ Correct Rewards Now Displayed on Skill Up Page
🎁 Multiple Reward Chest Bug Squashed
🏠 Guma’s Home Upgrade Quest: Quick Transfer Disabled
💎 Racing Gemstone Quest Visuals Corrected
🎵 Post-Race Music Bug Fixed
♻️ Now You Can Compact to Make Plastic
🎣 Bait Slot Shows Semi-Transparent Worm Icon
🐟 Fishing Now Available in Procedural Areas
🔥 Furnace + Logs = Coal, Not Ancient Clusters
🚪 No More Walking Off Bonus Room
💣 More Bomb Types in Exploding Pots
🛠️ Large Refining Time (600+ Hours) Fixture Bugs Fixed
🍔 Quicksend Button: Storage Shed ➡️ Fridge
🗂️ ‘R’ and ‘E’ for Hotbar Row Cycling
💬 Random Dialog Selection When Out of Lines
🪜 Underground Ladder Blueprint Bug Fixed
Keep Farming and Flourishing! 🌱🎈💗
Lots of love,
David
