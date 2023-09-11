Patch Notes 1.0.97

Share · View all patches · Build 12159565 · Last edited 11 September 2023 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Attention Runners,

A number of players have reported encountering crashes following our earlier update. We are now rolling out the following fix:

Resolved an issue where players using 40 series Nvidia graphics cards with DX11 settings would experience crashes upon launching the game.

Temporarily disabled DLSS feature for 40 series Nvidia graphics cards as enabling it caused instability during gameplay. We will address and resolve this issue in a future update.

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

The SYNCED team

