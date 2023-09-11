 Skip to content

SYNCED update for 11 September 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.97

Share · View all patches · Build 12159565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Runners,

A number of players have reported encountering crashes following our earlier update. We are now rolling out the following fix:

  • Resolved an issue where players using 40 series Nvidia graphics cards with DX11 settings would experience crashes upon launching the game.
  • Temporarily disabled DLSS feature for 40 series Nvidia graphics cards as enabling it caused instability during gameplay. We will address and resolve this issue in a future update.

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

The SYNCED team

