Patch Notes 1.0.97

Attention Runners,
A number of players have reported encountering crashes following our earlier update. We are now rolling out the following fix:
- Resolved an issue where players using 40 series Nvidia graphics cards with DX11 settings would experience crashes upon launching the game.
- Temporarily disabled DLSS feature for 40 series Nvidia graphics cards as enabling it caused instability during gameplay. We will address and resolve this issue in a future update.
Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.
The SYNCED team
